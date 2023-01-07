MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Parenting can be a challenging task for many, and not working as a team could make it even harder. Unison is a word that you should be very familiar with if you are a parent.

It is important that you and your partner follow the same rules while raising a child. If parents are on separate pages, experts say that children may get confused as to what is okay and what is not. This may lead to the child believing their unwanted actions or behavior are being reinforced.

“They’re almost pushing the limit by the point that you’re just like, I give in, but that’s when it’s the most important to be consistent because there’s this thing that we call an extinction burst and once you hit that and if you’re consistent, you’re towards the end of that behavior just pretty much almost being done with,” said Fountain Behavioral Services Clinical Director Elise Felicio.

Experts also say that parents should discuss what to do when certain situations occur, so that both parents handle it the same way.