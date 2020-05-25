Parents are happy with in person graduation

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Parents are just as excited for graduation.

Through this pandemic parents picked up a side job while stuck home with their children, teaching!

But just as the year came to an end, so did their new occupation.

Parents expressed the excitement they had for their children on graduation day, today.

“Being able to celebrate this day was absoutletely a dream come true. The kids have worked so hard and they deserve this. And I’m thankful for the school board to make it happen the sun was shining and it was a wonderful day to celebrate our kids,” shares Tescha Walz, a parent of a Century High School graduate.

“We were just thrilled! You know we weren’t sure the entire last couple months if we were going to get an in person graduation and we are just just thrilled and our kids are beyond happy,” shares Karen Summers, another parents of a Century High School graduate.

Bismarck graduations were live-streamed for those who were unable to be there in person.

