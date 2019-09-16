Parents need to be aware of “Vape Wear”

You’re kids already know they’re out there.

The parents don’t.

That’s according to a school resource officer, who says it’s time to educate.

Vaping is an issue that’s NOT going away.

And, it’s getting easier and easier for teens to hide vaping products and the act of vaping.

“This stuff for the vape is just following that drug trends,” says Josh Brown, School Resource Officer. “They’re making hides and they’re making very good hide locations.”

Go online and you’ll find just about anything you can use to disguise bad habits.

Like “Vape Wear,” and it’s everywhere.

“Part of a sweatshirt that you can utilize as a vape or part of a water bottle — different things like that,” says Brown.

Or a vape watch: It looks and works like a watch, but it can also be used to inhale on the sly.

For the bargain price of $40, the “watch” can be loaded with anything.

“Lots more drugs are being introduced into these vapes,” says Brown.

Mary Hanretty is a prevention outreach coordinator for First District Health Unit.

She teaches awareness and taught us about some special vaping backpacks, clearly targeting school-age kids.

Hanretty says the vape wear has been out for two or three years already and is easy to buy online — click a few boxes and a vaping backpack is yours.

How do these sites verify you’re old enough to buy these products? Two clicks.

“That you are 18 and another box that you are not a robot,” says Hanretty.

She says the vape wear online comes from third-party vendors, and marketing is being done by big tobacco and e-cigarette companies.

“There are some things that are cool to do, but this one has dangerous effects,” says Hanretty.

She says this “fad” is seen starting as early as adolescence as well as in college.

That’s why education is so important.

“It’s out there, the kids are fully aware of it. It’s us parents that are playing catch-up,” says Brown. “The only way parents are going to know is parents band together and come out and show each other, ‘Hey, this is what we’ve seen and what we know is going on.'”

School resource officers have created a website for parents so that you read up on the latest trends hitting our school systems.

Go to ndasro.org.