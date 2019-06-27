Parshall’s New Addition

A new, $16-million investment in farming in the Parshall area was officially opened today.

United Quality Coop christened its new elevator and grain-handling complex.

Jim Olson reports on what the facility means to farmers in the region – and to the cooperative itself.

The skyline of Parshall is dominated by United Quality Coop buildings – including these brand new additions.

(Erik Jacobson, United Quality Coop CEO) ‘It’s been a lot of fun dreaming about.”

And for CEO Erik Jacobson, the dream is a reality. This 820,000-bushel capacity, high-tech, state-of-the-art facility is about ready to go.

(Erik Jacobson, United Quality Coop CEO) “Everything’s going to be quicker about it to get back into the field..”

(Harvey Villadeau, Parshall Area Farmer) “As a producer, you’re going to be able to dump larger quantities of grain than we’ve been able to do in the past and with the new system they’re going to have rail facilities to get it out of here.”

(JR Kassian, United Quality Coop Grain Officer) “We’re in a lower price environment and to help the producers we need to be more efficient.”

(Jim Olson, KX News) “With a new elevator you see a lot of infrastructure above ground but what goes on down here below the surface is important too. This is the ‘pit’ where the grain first comes in and then is sent out to the proper bins.”

(JR Kassian, United Quality Coop Grain Officer) “A lot of places to go, a lot of different ways to get there.”

And a computer-based system – connected with some 650,000 feet of wiring – ready to make sure it all goes properly.

The complex will be ready to open in about three weeks.

Today’s dedication included a first-ever delivery of grain from longtime customer and board member Duane Risan, who farms near Parshall.