Parts of Northern North Dakota are in a drought

North Dakota drought monitor.

Parts of Northern North Dakota are considered in a drought by the climate prediction center.
Some places are so dry that the soil is powdery. The dry conditions are affecting farmers and their crops.

The Northern part of North Dakota has been considered dry, but some parts are now classified as being in a drought.

“You can see this whole area in tan right here, now we are going to get some rain this weekend, but they’re more likely going to be thunderstorms bringing the rain,” said meteorologist Tom Schrader.

The drought is affecting farms of all sizes.

“Yesterday, my grandsons and I planted beans and peas, and I mean it was so dry, just putting the seeds in powder,” said Paulette Dailey, farmer.

She might not have acres of crops, but her gardens aren’t just for personal use.
She’s been going to the farmers market for the last 17 years.
The crop production has been different each year…but the last few years haven’t been the best.

“I’m just cutting way back because it’s a lot of work and it’s dry and you don’t get anything,” said Dailey.

The USDA reports 18 percent of farmland in the state is now short or very short of moisture.
Those areas are mainly in the northern counties of the state.
Soil moisture is adequate or surplus in 82 percent of the state.
Showers and thunderstorms are predicted for this weekend, but it might not be enough to get the northern region out of the drought.

“We’re going to need several rounds of rain and actually a soaking rain, and I just don’t see that happening any time soon. It may rain Saturday, but again, I don’t think it’s going to be a drought buster,” Schrader said.

This is a repeat of last growing season when much of the state ended up in a drought by mid-summer.
But Paulette is hopeful the rain this weekend will help.

“We’ll be there no matter what. We’ll just see how much we have to sell,” said Dailey.

Tom also says it’s too early to determine when and if farmers will see relief from the drought.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

