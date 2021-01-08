Patchy fog & freezing drizzle today

Today: Overcast with patchy fog and freezing drizzle will highlight the day. Highs will range from the low to mid-30s. Light and variable wind will become northerly and stay light.

Tonight: Patchy fog and freezing drizzle. Lows in the 20s with a light and variable wind.

Saturday: Patchy freezing drizzle with flurries could continue for southern ND. As high pressure moves in from the north and decreases clouds. Highs return mostly to the 30s with a light and variable wind.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs will return to the 30s and 40s. Southerly winds will increase to 10-15 mph, gusting to 20-35 mph.

