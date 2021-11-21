Peace Lutheran Church of Lincoln opens food pantry to help rural community

What originally was a kitchen has now transformed into a food pantry.

Peace Lutheran Church of Lincoln had a vision to launch a pantry six years ago.

They finally opened their pantry and are calling it Lincoln, ND Community Cupboard.

“We saw a need for food distribution for families in need of our community. It was really during the oil boom that we started planning our building edition and we had a lot of families either living in the margins or outside of a home,” Peace Lutheran Church Pastor Kevin Nelson said.

Miranda Seim is the pantry coordinator.

She said rural areas like Lincoln have limited public transpiration to bigger cities that have more resources which is why the cupboard is much needed.

“Lincoln doesn’t have a lot of those accessibilities so this is something where a community member can reach out and have food within walking distance,” Seim said.

The church also accepts donations like small amounts of produce and non-perishable items.

“Shelf foods last the longest and are the most accessible,” Seim said.

The church’s latest work with the pantry includes providing families with the supplies to make a Thanksgiving meal.

“I have had 46 families contact me and I was anticipating 15,” Seim said.

The church expects to provide 300 Thanksgiving meals for families this week.

The pantry is open from 6 to 8 p.m. every Thursday.