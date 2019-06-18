People Displaced Overnight By Apartment Fire

A fire broke out in a Bismarck apartment late last night, displacing all residents in the building.

Around 11pm the Bismarck Fire Department responded to a call for an apartment fire on the 1000 block of North 4th Street.

According to Fire officials, a two story apartment building had smoke and flames showing from 2nd floor windows.

Fire crews found heavy fire in the apartment involved, and put the fire out approximately 10 minutes after arrival.

Seven fire trucks and 19 firefighters were on the scene.

The fire damage was limited to the apartment that the fire started in, but there was moderate smoke damage to the other apartments.

The cause of the fire is not yet known and remains under investigation at this time.

The occupants of the building were displaced, but were assisted with finding shelter.

There were no injuries to the occupants or the first responders.