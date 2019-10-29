Peppers 4-H Club Donates Halloween Costumes to NICU

The Peppers 4-H club donated 30 costumes to babies in the Minot Trinity Hospital Newborn Intensive Care Unit (NICU) on Thursday, Oct. 17.

Fifteen 4-H members delivered the costumes to the NICU nursing staff.

The idea of creating costumes came from Peppers parent Amy Schauer, whose niece works for the NICU in Fargo. The Lisa Brown family cut out the felt material for the costumes.

Costumes ranged from Superman, Batman, Captain America, Ninja Turtles, ladybugs and dresses. During the meeting, the youth to choose their costume fabric then glued the pieces together using tacky fabric glue. There was even extra fabric so the youth could make an extra costume of their choice.

Costumes made by Peppers 4-H club

“It really hits home,” said Peppers club leader Summer Engelhard.

“Sometimes you forget how many people you know who have had a baby in the NICU. Makes you very thankful to have healthy family.”

When the nurses received the costumes, the 4-H youth asked to see a baby.

Protocol does not allow others to see the babies; however, the nurses were able to show an older NICU patient separated by a glass window.

When asked how donating the costumes made her feel, Peppers member Hailey Schauer said it made her feel good to give back to the little ones in the NICU.