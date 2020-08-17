Pet palooza: Mandan library hosts “Leash N Learn”

The Morton Mandan Public Library’s “Leash N Learn” event today gave pet owners a chance to learn more about how best to take care of their pet.

A variety of local pet-related businesses were there to show pet-owners how to care for their dog.

Pet Place Groomers showed how to trim nails, Paw-sitive Motivational K-9 Instruction gave demonstrations on training with a leash,and Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue gave out dog tags along with the option to microchip your pet. They say it’s cheaper than a vet would charge.

Furry Friends volunteer July Schirado says micro-chipping is an important way to track a lost pet.

“We’ve had animals that we have found pulled out of the impound that we have gotten states away so it really is a great way to track your animal,” Schirado said.

The event was held at the Dykshoorn Park, where attendees could also check out books to learn more about animals.