PETA issues pet safety warning as North Dakota temps continue to drop

PETA issued an alert to all pet owners.

As we get into the freezing and below-freezing temperatures, it’s important to limit the amount of time our animals are spending outside.

They’re encouraging people to purchase coats and booties if they can and to remember to dry off their paws and fur.

PETA representative Emily Raap also stressed the importance of bringing outside animals, indoors.

“There’s just no adequate leave an animal out in the freezing cold. These animals can suffer immensely and even die in these freezing temperatures. Just like we don’t want to be left out in the cold, neither do our dogs and cats, who are family,” said Raap.

If you see companion animals outside in dangerous conditions for an extended period of time, make sure you reach out to local authorities.