Phase II of new water park complete

After nearly a decade without a public pool to call their own, summer has officially begun with the opening day of Phase II on a new water park.

The 4 Bears Water Park opened in August of last year to close out the summer season.

That was just phase one.

This year, they’ve built a third large slide, extended the length of the lazy river, and added a splash pad just for toddlers with soft padding and water spouts.

They’re not done yet.

Construction will begin soon on Phase III, which will include an Olympic-sized pool with a swim-up concessions area.

“It’s options for recreation. Our children, give them something positive. Come here and call this their own and just have a blast,” says Mark Fox, MHA Chairman.

Weather permitting, the 4 Bears Water Park is open daily from 11 to 6 through the end of August.