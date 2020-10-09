Pheasant hunting this weekend? Beware of fire warnings

Saturday marks opening day of pheasant hunting season in North Dakota.

But before heading out to hunt, the state’s Game and Fish Department says hunters should be aware of the fire danger index in their area. This year’s drought and windy conditions can make driving and even parking on dry vegetation dangerous.

Despite the fire risk, the department says the pheasant forecast is looking good, with successful reproduction efforts leading to about 10 to 15 percent more pheasants in the state compared to last year.

“The daily fire index ratings, does in some cases prohibit driving even on two-track trails that have vegetation in between those tracks, so that’s where it’s really important for people to follow those guidelines, and again, using your common sense when you’re out there,” said Jeb Williams, North Dakota Game and Fish Department’s Chief of Wildlife.

Pheasant hunting season is open in North Dakota until Jan. 3, 2021.