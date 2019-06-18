Pheasant Numbers Look Promising for Fall

Hunters could see more pheasants this coming season.

According to state game and fish, the number of pheasants counted this spring is up 6 percent statewide.

The northwest and northeast regions of the state saw the largest increase. The northeast, which is not a primary region for pheasants, was up 33% from last year and the northwest region was up 17%.

Numbers were down 8% in the southwest corner.

However Game and Fish warns that this doesn’t predict the fall population and that they will have a much better idea of the pheasant count in September.