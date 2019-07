These pictures were sent to us by viewer Megan Kihle. Taken from the Burke County Horse Show, around 5:15 PM on Saturday afternoon, they were snapped 1 mile north of Flaxton, ND.

According to Environment Canada, the tornado touched down a few miles northwest of Northgate, SK. It was rated EF0 and did no damage.

You might say the kids pictured were “Riders on the Storm”!