BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — A new candidate is announcing his intentions to run for the state House of Representatives.

Phillip Jacobs is intending to run for the District 32 seat, which covers the Bismarck area.

Jacobs first moved to Bismarck in 2017 to pursue his Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science and later his MBA from the University of Mary. His senior capstone focused on political polarization, which he says helped him to better understand the political climate of the state and the nation.

Jacobs said his background at Bobcat helped him to learn the hard-working values of North Dakotans. He was a clerk in the state legislature on the House Health and Human Services Committee as well as the Government and Veterans Affairs committee, getting an insider education of the government’s inner workings.

