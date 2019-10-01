Photo Gallery: Happy National Black Dog Day!

Oct. 1 is National Black Dog Day and KX News would love to celebrate — and what better way than with a photo gallery?
Enjoy these pups from North Dakota!
Editor’s note: We received SO many submissions, we had to close our messages to any new pup pictures after just 30 minutes. We apologize — but we’ll be doing more photo galleries in the future so watch out!
Olive — owner Sheena Dahl
Molly — owner Kristie Krueger Parr
Teddy and Tilly — owner Kevin Okeefe
Kole — owner Shaldon Osterberg
Shadow — owner Kaylee Vallarano
Hanx — owner Kayla Rose
Tucker — Dustie Rae Schmaltz
Rhubarb — owner Brittany Johnson
Blue — owner Amanda Bosque
Ollie — owner Michelle Slominski
Nash — owner Carrie Gleich
Pup, Maverick; with Danielle Jacobson’s daughters, Ella and Ava
Millie Lauf — owner Sam Wise
Chachi — owner Bianca Flores
Loki — owner Cassandra Sattler
Maverick and Goose — owner Clarissa Kay
Ruby — owner Elizabeth Angel Hogue
EJ — owner Paula Mannix
Finn and Sadie — owner Terri Reidman
Avery and Diesel — owner Allyson Allen
Bingo — owner Tara Cheauma
Fred — owner Britlyn Trom
Thanks to everyone for sending in your pictures!