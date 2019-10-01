Photo Gallery: Happy National Black Dog Day!

Oct. 1 is National Black Dog Day and KX News would love to celebrate — and what better way than with a photo gallery?

Enjoy these pups from North Dakota!

Editor’s note: We received SO many submissions, we had to close our messages to any new pup pictures after just 30 minutes. We apologize — but we’ll be doing more photo galleries in the future so watch out!

Olive — owner Sheena Dahl

Molly — owner Kristie Krueger Parr

Teddy and Tilly — owner Kevin Okeefe

Kole — owner Shaldon Osterberg

Shadow — owner Kaylee Vallarano

Hanx — owner Kayla Rose

Tucker — Dustie Rae Schmaltz

Rhubarb — owner Brittany Johnson

Blue — owner Amanda Bosque

Ollie — owner Michelle Slominski

Nash — owner Carrie Gleich

Pup, Maverick; with Danielle Jacobson’s daughters, Ella and Ava

Millie Lauf — owner Sam Wise

Chachi — owner Bianca Flores

Loki — owner Cassandra Sattler

Maverick and Goose — owner Clarissa Kay

Ruby — owner Elizabeth Angel Hogue

EJ — owner Paula Mannix

Finn and Sadie — owner Terri Reidman

Avery and Diesel — owner Allyson Allen

Bingo — owner Tara Cheauma

Fred — owner Britlyn Trom

Thanks to everyone for sending in your pictures!

