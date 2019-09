Hail at the corner of Renville, taken by Leigh Rice

Hail in New Town, taken by Matt Danks





Left: Hail in New Town, taken by Kris Wilson; Right: Hail in New Town, taken by Jaime Moyen Fredericks

Hail just south of Blaisdell, taken by Dustin Stammen





Left: Hail in Burlington, taken by Kaylynn Rae Melgaard; Right: Hail on Minot AFB, taken by Mike Tobey