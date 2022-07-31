BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The North Dakota State Fair has just wrapped up, but many people — those who either could not attend the fair or are still seeking more excitement — are always in the market for a little bit of festival fun. The Bismarck Larks teamed up with Bravera Bank over the weekend
The carnival ran from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 30, at the Bismarck Municipal Ball Park, Over the course of the short two-hour event, children could earn tickets by playing various carnival games, which they could then redeem for toys, technology, and other rewards.
“We’re really excited to bring Bismarck-Mandan together for the free Bravera Community Carnival this weekend,” said Bravera’s Sponsorship Experience Manager Meg Thompson in a press release. “We want to make sure everybody goes home with a prize so we have a combination of some giant gifts like a flight voucher and brand new Yeti cooler for some big winners, and other small gifts for all of the kids.”
In addition to the games, the carnival featured music from the stadium’s speakers, face painting, balloon art, and photo booths, as well as a complimentary meal in the Scheels Pavillion.
Here are our digital correspondent’s favorite photos from the event.
“As a community bank, it’s important to us that we give back to our community,” said Bravera’s Regional President Kevin Dykema in the release. “We strive to host a free family-friendly event each year in every market we serve. We’re excited to partner with the Larks once again to provide this entirely new event for Bismarck-Mandan.”
For more information on future events at the Municipal Ballpark, visit the Bismarck Larks website.