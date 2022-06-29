BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — On June 29, the Capital Electric Cooperative and the North Dakota Department of Transportation collaborated to host the Electric Vehicle Tailgate Party in the parking lot of the NDDOT building.

During the event, attendees were able to see the ins and outs of electric vehicles as EV owners from across ND shared their experiences with the new energy source. Not only could guests speak to owners of electric vehicles in the state, but could also take a look at other modern electric technology, including gold carts, riding mowers, chainsaws, and Jeeps.

There was even a fully electric-powered pickup truck, a rarity in the state.

In addition to marveling at the alternative automobile assembly, displays from Vision Zero and the Department of Transportation were available to explain the new plans for electric vehicle support in North Dakota as well as continue to highlight the dangers of driving any sort of vehicle under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Attendees were also able to enjoy a cookout with Border States Electric, who served up burgers, hot dogs, bags of chips, and cold drinks. Ice cream coupons were also given out.

KX’s Cameron Brewer already covered the ideas and development showcased at the tailgate in a previous article, but we’ve selected a few of our favorite shots from the event to share.