BISMARCK (KXNet) — In the mood for an evening of intrigue? Then drop by the Dakota Stage this weekend for their latest play ‘Bone Chiller’.
The show is brought to the Dakota Stage by the Shade Tree Players and features plenty of young talent in an old-fashioned tale of suspense and intrigue. Just by looking at the outside of the theater, you can tell that things will ramp up from a night out to a full-blown film noir setup.
Set in classic mystery film style, the play follows the exploits of thirteen individuals brought together for one purpose: the reading of a will from a deceased man by the name of Josiah. There are a few slight problems that arise, however, when the will is actually revealed. Josiah, a lifelong puzzle fan, has turned his last will into a rebus — and only those who can decode it can gain access to the old man’s riches.
When one of the house’s residents turns up dead, things become even more complicated when it’s revealed that Josiah was also murdered and that the will may also reveal the identity of his killer. With the realization that the murderer is still in the room, time and trust grow short as the race begins to decode the rebus and find both the money and the murderer’s identity before they strike again.
Anyone looking to unravel the story of Bone Chiller is welcome to drop by the Dakota Stage for its remaining performances of this thrilling whodunnit case. Just beware… in puzzles and the theater, things are never as they seem.
The play has two more showings scheduled for the night of July 30 (beginning at 7:30 p.m.) and the afternoon of the 31st (beginning at 2:00 p.m.). More information on the Dakota Stage and Bone Chiller can be found on the theater’s website.