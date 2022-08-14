Last week, the non-profit Anne Carlsen organization hosted their yearly Suits and Boots banquet — an evening where drinks, dining, and donors meet to celebrate the group’s successes in keeping the lives of those with disabilities in North Dakota healthy and happy.

KX News was proud to serve as the media sponsor for 2022’s event, and members of our team (including Sports Director Phil Benotti, Weekend Anchor Adrienne Oglesby, and Newsroom Director Joe Rinaldi) were invited to attend the banquet. It would be wrong for a media team to go anywhere without bringing more media back with them, so we’re here to highlight Anne Carlsen, their message, and the importance of the Suits and Boots event.

The Anne Carlsen organization is a non-profit that has a simple creed: to follow in the footsteps of its namesake, Dr. Anne H. Carlsen. Born without hands or feet, Carlsen still earned a Doctor of Philosophy degree and international honors, and became a teacher and eventually superintendent of the Anne Carlsen Center for Children. Inspired by the doctor, this organization was formed with the prime goal of helping others with disabilities enjoy greater independence and quality of life. Although Anne may have passed away, her dream of inspiring and helping others with disabilities enjoy their lives is still carried on through the organization. At locations all throughout North Dakota, the Carlsen group offers the use of assistive technology, health counseling, therapy, support, and leisure to individuals who may not be able to find it at other locations. Through programs like Annie’s House, they also provide disabled individuals and veterans with activities and experiences they would normally be unable to take part in like team sports.

These support systems are fairly costly, however, and so the center trusts in donors to be able to provide these resources to the community. In exchange for the generous donations of their sponsors, the organization hosts the Suits and Boots event yearly to celebrate all the good they have done in enriching the lives of individuals with disabilities.

The soiree was a unique mixture of classy and country that only North Dakota could provide, hosted at Black Leg Ranch in Mackenzie. The ranch is already known as an event hotspot for many reasons — including its multiple venues, craft brews on tap, and locally-made beef and buffalo meat. Their newest event venue, which served as the location of the banquet, is the Copper Jewel Barn.

Signs pointing to every aspect of Black Leg Ranch.

The Copper Jewel Barn.

This event space is 13,000 square feet and build on top of an old feed barn. Opened in 2014, it’s been referred to as one of the best wedding destinations in the country. True to its name, it’s noted for its copper-colored exterior, as well as being the home of Black Leg’s newest business, Black Leg Brewery. This new brewhouse features a large keg and barrel system, and an open bar for all events. They’ve even developed their own flagship drinks, brewed with locally-made Dakota barley and honey.

The interior of the barn features a staging area for events or weddings, a sound area, plenty of table space, and an open bar.

A quick peek behind one of the walls reveals Black Leg Brewery’s kegs and barrels, as well as the machines used to maintain them.



Over the course of the banquet, guests were treated to a live performance from North Dakota country duo TigirLily, a catered dinner, and most importantly, speeches and messages from both the staff of Anne Carlsen and parents who were able to get the help they needed as a result of the organization’s efforts.

In addition to these aspects, paid options were also available for those who sought to support the organization more — and have a little fun while doing so. Features like a silent auction paid bar, and wine pull could also be found across the banquet hall.

A couple who’s children were aided by the foundation attended the banquet and recounted their story. Hearing that their child is happy and as healthy as possible is enough to make anyone see the importance of groups like Anne Carlsen.

Country duo TigirLily took the stage for the opening performance, performing both cover songs and their original melodies.

Tim Eissinger, Chief Executive Officer of the Anne Carlsen organization, led the event with a speech thanking donors for their contributions.

All donations in the silent auction also went towards supporting the Anne Carlsen organization. Companies and independent artists alike offered items up to be auctioned off. Our digital representative was considering placing a bid on a genuine whiskey barrel, but did not after the realization that he could not actually carry it up the stairs to his residence, or even fit it into his car.

A dinner of beef medallions, stuffed chicken, vegetables and potatoes au gratin was served to banquet quests, along with a piece of cheesecake for dessert. The extra is primarily due to one member of the KX party calling ‘dibs’ on the desserts of any member of the news team that did not come to the event.

Events like these really serve to show how important groups like Anne Carlsen are to our communities, and KX is proud to be a sponsor. We hope to continue doing our best for the groups in and around North Dakota by providing you with the best news and community outreach in the state!

The KX Banquet Team. From left to right: Sports Director Phil Benotti, Minot Multimedia Reporter Lauren Davis, Weekend Anchor/Multimedia Reporter Adrienne Oglesby, News Director Joe Rinaldi, and Production Manager Andrew Verry.

For more information about the Anne Carlsen group, see the different services and locations they have across the state, or to make a donation, visit their website.