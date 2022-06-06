The North Dakota State Fair is coming next month in Minot — but that’s a long way away, both in time and distance. Luckily, the Missouri River Festival is here to help fill the void this week.

Hosted by the Thomas Carnival, the event offers a week of festival fun for those of us in Bismarck who may not be able to make it to the state fair. It comes complete with all the standard fair fixings that one comes to expect from fairground events: Games, food, and of course, rides.

One of the main highlights of the fair is its edible fare. The festival is bringing classic carnival cuisine to Bismarck. You’ve probably heard of some of the most famous examples of the stuff — from the beloved (cotton candy, corn dogs, caramel apples) to the bizarre (deep-fried oreos?). Here’s a list of the sweet and savory snacks on sale:

Foot-long Hot Dogs and Corn Dogs

Funnel Cake

Fresh-Squeezed Lemonade, available in souvenir cups (be sure to go to the funnel cake stall, it’s the only one that has it fresh-squeezed)

Deep-Fried Oreos (Better than they sound, trust us on this one)

Popcorn

Cotton Candy

Caramel and Candy Apples

Pizza

Buckets of Fries and Nachos

The biggest draw of the fair is, of course, the rides — and while there may not be as many as the Minot main attraction, there’s still plenty of the popular fairground features on display, including a full Ferris Wheel, Tilt-A-Whirl, spinning rides, kiddie areas, and a mirror maze.

Here’s a few of the highlights you can expect from the Missouri River festival, courtesy of KX News’ own Brendan Rodenberg:

One of our favorite rides- the Gravitron. Lay back and let Centrifugal Force take you for a spin.

A view from the top of the Ferris Wheel of the Midway.

A classic Merry-Go-Round. Parents taking care of kids ride for free.

The horses are only for those weighing less than 100 pounds.

One of the kiddie attractions, a miniature obstacle course. Our journalist wanted to run through it, but was deemed too tall.

There are four main food stalls at the fair, each with their own specialties.

It isn’t a fair without fair food- like a foot-long corn dog (yes, we measured) and fresh-squeezed lemonade in a souvenir cup.

We’re actually not sure what this ride is called, but it seemed fun.

You would think having a drivers’ license would help improve one’s ability to drive bumper cars. If our journalist’s performance was any indication, you would be wrong.

Our faithfulness and trust in our journalist’s ability was still not enough to convince him to ride The Zipper.

It was just enough to have him ride the Pharaoh’s Fury though. He thinks its very important to mention that he did not scream once during the ride.

Okay, he did panic every time the boat went up. But he did not SCREAM, so that counts.

The Missouri River Festival will be in town until June 13th. Basic festival admission is $4, and includes one ride. Unlimited ride passes are also available at the ticket gate. Credit cards are accepted at ticketing and concessions, but games and the bungee trampoline are cash only.