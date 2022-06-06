The North Dakota State Fair is coming next month in Minot — but that’s a long way away, both in time and distance. Luckily, the Missouri River Festival is here to help fill the void this week.
Hosted by the Thomas Carnival, the event offers a week of festival fun for those of us in Bismarck who may not be able to make it to the state fair. It comes complete with all the standard fair fixings that one comes to expect from fairground events: Games, food, and of course, rides.
One of the main highlights of the fair is its edible fare. The festival is bringing classic carnival cuisine to Bismarck. You’ve probably heard of some of the most famous examples of the stuff — from the beloved (cotton candy, corn dogs, caramel apples) to the bizarre (deep-fried oreos?). Here’s a list of the sweet and savory snacks on sale:
- Foot-long Hot Dogs and Corn Dogs
- Funnel Cake
- Fresh-Squeezed Lemonade, available in souvenir cups (be sure to go to the funnel cake stall, it’s the only one that has it fresh-squeezed)
- Deep-Fried Oreos (Better than they sound, trust us on this one)
- Popcorn
- Cotton Candy
- Caramel and Candy Apples
- Pizza
- Buckets of Fries and Nachos
The biggest draw of the fair is, of course, the rides — and while there may not be as many as the Minot main attraction, there’s still plenty of the popular fairground features on display, including a full Ferris Wheel, Tilt-A-Whirl, spinning rides, kiddie areas, and a mirror maze.
Here’s a few of the highlights you can expect from the Missouri River festival, courtesy of KX News’ own Brendan Rodenberg:
The Missouri River Festival will be in town until June 13th. Basic festival admission is $4, and includes one ride. Unlimited ride passes are also available at the ticket gate. Credit cards are accepted at ticketing and concessions, but games and the bungee trampoline are cash only.