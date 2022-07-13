The ability to read is essential for modern life, but in recent times, the rates of literacy across the US have declined, especially in children. The National Center for Educational Statistics reports that in 2021, 34% of students in the fourth grade are below basic reading level, and 31% below proficient. These trends carry over to eighth grade, where 27% of students are still below basic levels and 39% below proficient. The reasons for this are numerous — with a lack of proper education and poverty being two of the most frequent.

When it comes to improving the literacy rates and child development of ND, there are plenty of ways that teachers can help students develop the skills. This idea is what formed the North Dakota Literacy Conference — a gathering where teachers can hear from experts and work with organizations to help make their classroom as efficient and effective as it can be.

During the conference, educators were able to sign up for one of four workshops, featuring the following topics:

1: Advancing Adolescent Literacy

2: Family Engagement Action Teams for Goal-Linked Plans

3: Curriculum Review

4: Early Childhood Learning

Aside from the meetings, teachers, and professionals from across North Dakota will have the ability to network with each other, understand the flaws and improvements that be made to their curriculum, and learn about the assets available to them in promoting literacy education.

The conference goes beyond just reading at times. Panels relating to child health, proper nutrition, and even early child milestones were on display on July 11.

The Gateway to Science provided these books as examples of appropriate reading to help develop juvenile literacy skills. Our correspondent was delighted to learn that they were approximately his reading level.

Books aren’t the only thing that can improve a student’s literacy. Creative toys and items can also play a surprising role in developing reading comprehension.

Even the North Dakota Department of Health attended the festival, providing a series of helpful guides to nutrition, literacy, and developmental milestones.

A representative from PBS attended the meeting to promote the network’s educational programs.

Teachers from all over North Dakota gathered for the festival’s keynote speaker (and free catered lunch).

Presentations at the conference included ways to incorporate reading within other classes. This PowerPoint featured ways of mixing reading lessons into science class.

Keynote Speaker Kari Yates, an author, speaker and educator, delivered a speech to the conference attendees urging them to embrace the lessons they’ll learn during their workshops.

The Literacy Conference continues until July 13 at 4:00 p.m. Registration for the event is $30 per day. For more information regarding the conference, registration, and admission, see the event’s page on the North Dakota Professional Development website.