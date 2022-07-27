Some of the fossils on display at the ND State Museum and Heritage Center.

The event, on July 26, was to boast live music, activities for kids, and live paleontology demonstrations in the Northern Lights Atrium.

Sadly, the paleontology display didn’t manifest…. but that certainly doesn’t mean there weren’t any prized examples of paleontology to examine during the extra museum hours. Our correspondent took a spin through the museum’s fossil exhibits and impressive skeletons on display.

One of the earliest known fossils in the world is that of ‘Dakota’ – a mummified Hadrosaur. What exactly happened to the specimen is unclear, but it’s believed that Dakota was attacked, died in a watery environment, and was later buried by the sediment. Despite what the signs above the exhibit say, you can’t actually touch the bones.

One of the State Museum’s most famous attractions, a full mastodon skeleton. Many people still refer to it as a mammoth, but the mastodon is a separate species- in general, mastodons are shorter and stockier than their counterparts.

A forward view of the mastodon. Looking at their tusks and teeth are another way to compare mastodons and mammoths. While mammoth molars have flat surfaces for eating grass, mastodons have pointed cones on their teeth to help them eat twigs and leaves. Mastodon tusks are also shorter and straighter than mammoths.

A skeletal display featuring an ancient bull fighting against a Smilodon, better known as a saber-toothed tiger.

The rare Giant Ground Sloth- a now-extinct species that once had multiple variants throughout North and South America. It may look terrifying, but most evidence states they were extremely similar to regular sloths, being slow-moving, solitary herbivores… but a lot larger. They only really reared up to defend themselves.

A full triceratops skeleton, complete with its horns. Although we tend to see these horns as powerful weapons, they’re actually made of Keratin (the same material as our fingernails), and probably wouldn’t be much actual use in a fight.

The skeleton of a crocodile. Or is it an alligator? It’s even harder to tell when they’re nothing but bones.

The skeleton of a tremendous Xiaphactinus fish, notable for its sharp and frightening jaws. One can only imagine what the fillet of this creature tasted like.

The Geologic Time exhibit doesn’t just have large skeletons. Smaller displays, like these shells and miniature fossils, are also present in these display cases.

The King of Dinosaurs, a T-Rex. What it lacks in its laughably small arms, it makes up for with its reputation and intimidating appearance. Recent findings have suggested that the species may have actually been more of a scavenger- like the dinosaur equivalent of a vulture- than an apex predator. Really takes a bit of the intimidation factor out of it, huh?

Those who wanted to take part in the museum walk or entertainment didn’t have to do so hungry, either. The museum cafe was also open for anyone who needed a hot bite or a cold drink.

The main attraction of the outside entertainment, of course, was the live music — and the July 26th event featured the groove garage rock stylings of Wildly Appropriate (hey, haven’t we heard about them before?). The band played their original songs in front of the museum to the delight of a rapidly expanding crowd.