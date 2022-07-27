The event, on July 26, was to boast live music, activities for kids, and live paleontology demonstrations in the Northern Lights Atrium.
Sadly, the paleontology display didn’t manifest…. but that certainly doesn’t mean there weren’t any prized examples of paleontology to examine during the extra museum hours. Our correspondent took a spin through the museum’s fossil exhibits and impressive skeletons on display.
Those who wanted to take part in the museum walk or entertainment didn’t have to do so hungry, either. The museum cafe was also open for anyone who needed a hot bite or a cold drink.
The main attraction of the outside entertainment, of course, was the live music — and the July 26th event featured the groove garage rock stylings of Wildly Appropriate (hey, haven’t we heard about them before?). The band played their original songs in front of the museum to the delight of a rapidly expanding crowd.