BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The Sleepy Hollow Outdoor Theater has changed shows for the last part of its season, and now brings a more adult play to the stage.

During the first half of their summer season, the actors and theater staff regaled their crowds with showings of the live musical “The Little Mermaid Jr.” — featuring many of the characters, scenes and songs that made the original a classic.

This time, though, their performance is much more mature than a timeless Disney tale. A group of slightly older performers has come together to put on “Legally Blonde: The Musical” live at the theater.

Based on the wildly popular film, Legally Blonde the Musical tells the story of Elle — a bubble blonde from Malibu who finds herself dumped by the man of her dreams after he labels her not serious enough to keep up with his ambitions. Determined to win him back, Elle seeks to go to Harvard Law and grapples with the struggles of adapting to a more professional environment (like SAT scores, vicious professors, and proper dress). A story that’s as funny as it is inspiring, Legally Blonde is a tale about defying people’s expectations and finding your way in the world through positivity and sometimes raunchy humor.

We’ve already discussed the unique setup of Sleepy Hollow before, and things backstage haven’t changed for the most part…. except for a sudden splash of hot pink. Looking over the pictures, though, perhaps a tidal wave of the color would be more accurate.

Most of Elle’s outfits in the film are her signature color, and this rack has only a few of them on display. One of the supervisors of the performance told KX that they specifically requested as much hot pink as physically possible to be on stage at all times.

The backdrop of the performance, featuring a relatively gray middle surrounded on both sides by more hot pink.

With a show intended for older patrons of the arts comes a need to increase the theatrical prowess of the play, and when moving from The Little Mermaid Jr. to Legally Blonde, plenty of changes have been made — including a longer running time, older actors and more complex choreography in the song and dance sequences. The major new inclusion is a live orchestra, playing the musical’s soundtrack from beneath the stage.

The entire 39-piece orchestra operates out of a room underneath the main stage.

The orchestra can be heard through this hole in the main stage… which also happens to be directly in the middle of the performance area. Working intricate music and dance numbers around the stage without anyone falling through the hole is just another amazing feature of the outdoor shows.

The play featured plenty of original songs, choreographed numbers and story beats that brought a message of empowerment and a wild degree of entertainment to the stage. While we’ll try not to give away too many of the hijinks in store at the performance, here are a few of our favorite scenes.

In lieu of a written essay, Elle proves her worth to Harvard through a fully-choreographed cheer routine and musical number. I imagine more people would try this if it worked in real life. Nobody wants to write essays. Not even writers.

Elle uses her legal expertise to win back Paulette’s dog Rufus, played by a real trained canine. He was the only actor who was available for meet and greets during intermission (though I think his trainer was just taking him for a walk).

Both Elle’s hairdresser Paulette and the audience were head over heels with the ‘needlessly attractive package guy’. Considering the fact that he’s still in high school, most of the women in the audience were middle-age, and the fact that package guy shares the same name as me (Brendan), his appearances were extremely awkward (but still hysterical) experiences.

This fitness instructor turned prison coach is famous for her whip-themed workout video. As we learned, her cord doesn’t just work as a whip, but also a pretty effective jump rope… and a possible murder weapon.

The instructor turns out to be Elle’s client! Unfortunately, due to a shameful secret, she can’t reveal her alibi. How’s Elle going to deal with this complicated legal situation?

This is the final show for the summer (and potentially the year) for Sleepy Hollow, but there are plans in the future to begin using the site for more events year-round. The issue with this, of course, comes from the changing weather. Although the theater itself has expressed a desire to open itself to concerts and other performances, this would be difficult without the construction of a pavilion area to shelter both performers and audience members against the elements. The theater is currently working to raise money for the $4 million purchase.

Performances of Legally Blonde: The Musical are nightly at Sleepy Hollow at 8:00 p.m. The gates to the park will open at 7:00 p.m. The final show will take place on the evening of August 6th.

For more information about Sleepy Hollow, their previous shows, or their fundraiser program, visit their website.