BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The Sleepy Hollow Outdoor Theater has changed shows for the last part of its season, and now brings a more adult play to the stage.
During the first half of their summer season, the actors and theater staff regaled their crowds with showings of the live musical “The Little Mermaid Jr.” — featuring many of the characters, scenes and songs that made the original a classic.
This time, though, their performance is much more mature than a timeless Disney tale. A group of slightly older performers has come together to put on “Legally Blonde: The Musical” live at the theater.
Based on the wildly popular film, Legally Blonde the Musical tells the story of Elle — a bubble blonde from Malibu who finds herself dumped by the man of her dreams after he labels her not serious enough to keep up with his ambitions. Determined to win him back, Elle seeks to go to Harvard Law and grapples with the struggles of adapting to a more professional environment (like SAT scores, vicious professors, and proper dress). A story that’s as funny as it is inspiring, Legally Blonde is a tale about defying people’s expectations and finding your way in the world through positivity and sometimes raunchy humor.
We’ve already discussed the unique setup of Sleepy Hollow before, and things backstage haven’t changed for the most part…. except for a sudden splash of hot pink. Looking over the pictures, though, perhaps a tidal wave of the color would be more accurate.
With a show intended for older patrons of the arts comes a need to increase the theatrical prowess of the play, and when moving from The Little Mermaid Jr. to Legally Blonde, plenty of changes have been made — including a longer running time, older actors and more complex choreography in the song and dance sequences. The major new inclusion is a live orchestra, playing the musical’s soundtrack from beneath the stage.
The play featured plenty of original songs, choreographed numbers and story beats that brought a message of empowerment and a wild degree of entertainment to the stage. While we’ll try not to give away too many of the hijinks in store at the performance, here are a few of our favorite scenes.
This is the final show for the summer (and potentially the year) for Sleepy Hollow, but there are plans in the future to begin using the site for more events year-round. The issue with this, of course, comes from the changing weather. Although the theater itself has expressed a desire to open itself to concerts and other performances, this would be difficult without the construction of a pavilion area to shelter both performers and audience members against the elements. The theater is currently working to raise money for the $4 million purchase.
Performances of Legally Blonde: The Musical are nightly at Sleepy Hollow at 8:00 p.m. The gates to the park will open at 7:00 p.m. The final show will take place on the evening of August 6th.
For more information about Sleepy Hollow, their previous shows, or their fundraiser program, visit their website.