If you’ve heard the party anthem ‘YMCA’, you already know about the Village People. The disco group has been all over the world’s musical scene since 1977. Now, in 2022, they came to North Dakota, for a performance at Prairie Knights Casino on June 11.

While not many of the original Village People are left in the band- with lead singer Victor Willis being the only one to have stuck with the group- there are always new and promising performers to fill the roles. The current team consists of Victor Willis as the Cop, Isaac Lopez as the Native American, James Lee as the GI, Nicholas Manelick as the Cowboy, James Kwong as the Construction Worker, and J.J Lippold as the ‘Leather Man’.

During the concert, the group performed some of their most popular hits, including “San Francisco”, “Go West”, “In The Navy”, and of course, ended the evening with “YMCA”. Explanation of the origins of songs, friendly banter, dance-offs and a showcase of the talented performers on stage were also all present.

Here are some highlights from the evening’s performance:

The Village People take the stage.

Victor Willis, the ‘Hot Cop’ himself, is the only original member of the group still touring- and also the mind behind writing and singing their greatest hits.

The group celebrates and dances the night away, with Isaac Lopez (the new Native American) kneeling in celebration.

James Lee, the current incarnation of the GI.

Guests were called up on stage for a dance-off. (Between you and me, the woman on the far left won)

Victor Willis is pressured into joining the Navy.

Keeping the beat is an important part of a flashy show, and there was plenty of percussion to go around.

It isn’t a Village People concert without their biggest hit. It was hard to take this photo while also simuntaneously performing the dance.

The Prairie Knights Casino’s concert series features a lineup of performers from July to November, including rock legends like Three Dog Night and Great White And Slaughter as well as country star Easton Corbin and the Country Fried Tour, featuring Ricochet, Wade Hayes and Jamie O’Neal.

For more information about the concert series, times and ticket prices, visit the Casino’s website.