If you’ve heard the party anthem ‘YMCA’, you already know about the Village People. The disco group has been all over the world’s musical scene since 1977. Now, in 2022, they came to North Dakota, for a performance at Prairie Knights Casino on June 11.
While not many of the original Village People are left in the band- with lead singer Victor Willis being the only one to have stuck with the group- there are always new and promising performers to fill the roles. The current team consists of Victor Willis as the Cop, Isaac Lopez as the Native American, James Lee as the GI, Nicholas Manelick as the Cowboy, James Kwong as the Construction Worker, and J.J Lippold as the ‘Leather Man’.
During the concert, the group performed some of their most popular hits, including “San Francisco”, “Go West”, “In The Navy”, and of course, ended the evening with “YMCA”. Explanation of the origins of songs, friendly banter, dance-offs and a showcase of the talented performers on stage were also all present.
Here are some highlights from the evening’s performance:
The Prairie Knights Casino’s concert series features a lineup of performers from July to November, including rock legends like Three Dog Night and Great White And Slaughter as well as country star Easton Corbin and the Country Fried Tour, featuring Ricochet, Wade Hayes and Jamie O’Neal.
For more information about the concert series, times and ticket prices, visit the Casino’s website.