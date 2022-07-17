Sanford’s Summer Celebration may have ended the main festivities yesterday, but there was still time in the weekend to squeeze in one last main attraction. And what better way to jump into the final segment of summer than in the world’s biggest bounce house?

The company behind this record-holding attraction (featuring over 10,000 square feet of bouncy material) actually has four massive play structures to their name — with a new space-themed course, gigantic inflatable sports zone, and the tremendous Giant inflatable obstacle course also in their arsenal. The Big Bounce serves as their main feature, though, and with a look inside, it’s easy to see why. There are all sorts of activities inside for both kids and adults — including a DJ booth, ball pits, basketball hoops, and obstacle courses.

On Sunday, July 17, the Big Bounce America made its way to Bismarck near the MDU Resources Community Bowl. Guests could sign up for one of the multiple 45-minute bounce sessions from 9:00 – 11:45 a.m. While tickets were limited, our digital correspondent managed to sneak into the bounce house to gather a few pictures. Here are some of our favorites.

A view of the Big Bounce America from a distance. Note the full-sized standing tent and people for scale.

Some of the smaller attractions inside the bounce house include basketball hoops and bouncy structures like these monkeys.

This monster truck is made entirely out of material safe to play on and around. There’s also a small obstacle course for kids underneath its tracks. There is no word on whether it’s drivable, but all signs point to no.

A giant bouncy slide inflatable towers above even most of the rest of the bounce house. The correspondent says it would have been an incredible experience if he wasn’t a grown man.

Side segments of the bounce house led to other extra features- like the aforementioned slide, a smaller more private bounce area, and a ball pit.

The bounce house is so large that it includes a full and working DJ station. One has to wonder…. is the sound equipment bouncy too?

For more information about Big Bounce America or the company’s other massive attractions, visit the attraction’s official web page.