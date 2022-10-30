PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Pennington County Search and Rescue rescued the pilot of a plane that went down in the Badlands National Park this week.

Photo from the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office.

The pilot was forced to land due to fuel exhaustion. Officials say he tried getting himself out of the area but a lack of cell signal and rough terrain proved too difficult.

He did have a beacon that aided crews in finding him. The Black Hills Life Flight was brought in to help rescuers navigate the deep ravine and reach the man.

Badlands Rangers returned to the scene today to coordinate the recovery of the ultralight aircraft.