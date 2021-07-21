Pipeline break spews 41,000 gallons of oilfield wastewater near Watford City

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Nearly 41,000 gallons of oilfield wastewater has spilled from a broken pipeline in western North Dakota, impacting an unknown amount of land.

The North Dakota Department of Environmental quality says Kansas-based Tallgrass Energy reported the produced water spill on Monday near Watford City. It was not immediately known what caused the leak.

Agency officials were on scene Wednesday. A regulator says the wastewater migrated at least a half-mile break in the pipeline.

Some of the water spilled in a dry drainage ditch that connects to Spring Creek, a tributary to the Little Missouri River.