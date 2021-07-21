Pipeline break spews 41,000 gallons of oilfield wastewater near Watford City

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Nearly 41,000 gallons of oilfield wastewater has spilled from a broken pipeline in western North Dakota, impacting an unknown amount of land.

The North Dakota Department of Environmental quality says Kansas-based Tallgrass Energy reported the produced water spill on Monday near Watford City. It was not immediately known what caused the leak.

Agency officials were on scene Wednesday. A regulator says the wastewater migrated at least a half-mile break in the pipeline.

Some of the water spilled in a dry drainage ditch that connects to Spring Creek, a tributary to the Little Missouri River.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Sports News

More Local Sports

Latest State News

See More State News

Latest National News

More National News

Inside KXNET.COM

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories