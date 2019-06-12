Plane crash simulated at Minot Airport

If you live in Minot, you might have seen something happening at the airport. A plane crash was simulated as this year’s full-scale emergency exercise.

A plane crash is something we hope to never experience… Having first responders trained on what to do helps during a crisis. Minot International Airport simulated a plane crash.

“Please respond to the area railway avenue and 27th street northeast near the Enbridge tanks for a plane that crashed by the tanks,” was said over the scanner.

The Federal Aviation Administration requires the airport to do the training every three years. The city of Minot public works, Minot Police Department, Minot fire departments, Enbridge and other local agencies worked together.

For some people, this was their first emergency exercise.

“Very nervous because it is my first time, so just out here ready to learn and see everything and how the whole community comes together in such a tragic event,” said Tonya Abraham, two years with Minot Rural Fire Department.

Volunteers had fake wounds and badges explaining what their conditions were. First responders assessed the situation then got to work. This type of training teaches scenarios that they can’t learn in the classroom.

“I think hands-on people learn a lot better, so I think definitely it will help. Because you get the emotions that’s involved with it as well, the excitement, and the nervous/anxiousness that goes along with it,” Abraham said.

Being well-trained can help things from getting worse…

“They’re critical, I mean, you never know when something is going to happen, especially an incident like this,” said Derek Fry, one year with Minot Rural Fire Department.

“If it’s not being trained on, we’re not going to know what to do. It could turn into a huge disaster compared to what it was already,” said Fry.

It could also mean everybody gets to go home.

Fire Chief Rex Weltikol says this training “wakes people up’ from the everyday situations they deal with. He also thinks the training should be conducted more frequently than every three years to make sure everyone is prepared.