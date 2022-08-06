The North Dakota Department of Public Instruction has now scheduled a public hearing at the State Capitol on Thursday, September 8th to talk about Critical Race Theory.

The meeting is called to address proposed changes that allow for academic transparency on the subject of “Critical Race Theory” in K-12 schools.

The meeting will take place in the Peace Garden Room.

The public is allowed to make written and oral comments.

KX News will be reporting on Critical Race Theory later this month, to dig more into the subject and illustrate the difference between teaching Critical Race Theory and teaching about racism.

We’ll show you what can and can’t be taught in our schools.