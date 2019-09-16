Plant Talk: Blooming Fall Items

Though we’re getting closer to the fall season that doesn’t mean your planting plans have to stop. There are a large selection of plants to choose from if you’re ready to dig in.

Now that we’re moving into Fall, it’s still a great time to plant trees, shrubs, and perennials. Let’s take a look at some of the blooming Fall items. The hydrangeas are a big group of Fall bloomers. This is Limelight Hydrangea a huge white flower which will slowly turn to a green. And then it’ll actually have a nice brown spent flower-head that has a lot of winter interest.

Little Lamb Hydrangea starts out with a nice white flower, and slowly turns this pink. Bobo’s one of the nice compact hydrangeas. It’s a nice white flower, you can see it’s already starting to go into its winter color, there’s a little bit of a soft brown.

The perennial sedum group is one of the greatest perennials for Fall blooming. There’s a wide variety of different colors pink, dark reds, sprawling, upright. So many different options to choose from. The cone flower group, the rudbeckias, and the Russian sage that we’re standing next to here, are some of the really great ones for Fall bloom. Thanks for watching Plant Talk, we’ll see you again next time.