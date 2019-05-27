PLANT TALK: Container Planting for Herbs

It’s that time of year, the weather is finally ready to start planting.

Here’s a look at how you can spice up your planters in this weeks Plant Talk.

We talk quite a bit about container gardening at Plant Perfect, raised bed gardening is another term that’s used. Today we’re going to take a look at doing some herbs inside this planter box. Let’s get started.

Now I don’t recommend using a really heavy, black topsoil, so I’m going with a lighter bag mix. This is actually a specialty one, garden soil herbs and vegetable mix.

Now there’s so many herbs to pick from, and they do have a bit of a shaggy look when you put them in the planter. Let’s start with basil…

You’ve noticed I’ve left a pretty good lip in this container, ’cause as we add it’ll raise a little bit, and we want to have water be able to collect in there also.

Some of the mints, and the balms are really good for teas. Parsley is a favorite for cooking also. Pineapple mint that’ll hopefully drape over. Give us a little bit more something to look at. I’m even going to add a strawberry. Chamomile. Sage. We could plant this quite a bit more congested if we wanted to, but I’m going to leave some space and allow it to grow.

I love this style of planter box here. It gives us two levels. We’re going to do some seeds in these. Lettuce and radishes are two great seeds that you can do frequently throughout the season.

As always, thank you again for watching Plant Talk. We’ll see you again next week.