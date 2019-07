A Minot man entered a ‘not guilty’ plea to gross sexual imposition today.

Darrell Thomas is charged with the Class Double-A Felony in connection with an incident involving a woman he allegedly met online.

Investigators say Thomas ignored repeated rejections from the woman and raped her in his bedroom.

Judge Gary Lee set a September pre-trial conference date in the case.

If convicted, Thomas faces up to life in prison on the charge.