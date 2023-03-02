UPDATE 12:50 p.m.: Bismarck Public Schools reports, “The emergency response at Bismarck High School has concluded. The Bismarck Police Department has verified that the threat was not credible. Shelter in place measures have been lifted at BECEP, Pioneer, and Will-Moore.

Given the substantial disruption caused by this incident, BHS will close for the day. Counseling services will be made available to students and staff.

BHS will release students in a staggered manner. Students who drive or walk will be released to return home. Students who need to be picked up will then be released to the main parking lot. Those that ride the bus will be released last.

BPS is requesting that all parents have a conversation with their students and reach out to BHS if they need support. Bismarck Public Schools and the Bismarck Police Department treat all threats with the utmost seriousness. When administration was first alerted of a potential incident at Bismarck High School, emergency response protocols were activated and followed through to ensure the safety of all students and staff.”

Meanwhile, the threat called in to Mandan High School has been investigated and deemed no credible. The Mandan School District posted to its Facebook page, “There is No Active Threat at the Mandan High School. All students and Staff are safe. Mandan Police Officers are currently on scene. Several High Schools in North Dakota have received phone calls about a threat. The shelter in place at Mandan High has ended and officers determined the threat was not valid. Regular classes have resumed.”

_________________________________________________________________

UPDATE 11:54 a.m.: Mandan High School is reporting that a threat was called into the school around 10:10 a.m. today which caused the school to be placed in a Shelter-In-Place.

Following an investigation by the Mandan Police Department, they were able to ensure the safety of the students and safe and that the threat made to the school was not credible.

The Shelter-In-Place was lifted at about 11:13 a.m. and normal school activities resumed.

According to a release by Mandan Public Schools, the threat was similar to numerous hoax threats that were made to high schools around North Dakota this morning.

UPDATE 11:05 a.m.: Bismarck Public Schools reports on its Facebook page, “Students have been moved from classrooms to a secure location at Bismarck High School as the Police Department continues their work in the building as part of the incident response. Please do not go to Bismarck High School to avoid disrupting the emergency response teams on site. Additional updates will be shared as more information becomes available. Bismarck High School parents will be notified when reunification may take place.”

_________________________________________________________________

UPDATE 10:38 a.m.: Bismarck Public Schools has posted on its Facebook page, “This morning administration was made aware of rumors relating to a reported shooting at Bismarck High School. The Bismarck Police Department responded and BPS initiated emergency response protocols. The Bismarck Police Department have determined the threat was not credible and there is currently no reason for concern.”

According to the school district’s Facebook page, during the investigation at Bismarck High, BECEP, Pioneer, and Will-Moore were also sheltering in place.

_________________________________________________________________

BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Police are currently investigating an “incident” at Bismarck High School.

According to information from the school district, “Bismarck Public Schools is aware that there has been an incident reported at Bismarck High School. The Bismarck Police Department is on the scene. Do not tie up phone lines by calling 9 1 1 or the police or anyone at the school. Do not impede emergency responders by driving to the school. We will update you soon using all of our standard communication tools.”

The district also advises, “For student and staff safety please do not come to the school or attempt to communicate with anyone inside the school.”

This is a developing story — check back for updates as they become available.