HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — Six people were killed and 24 others were hospitalized in a shooting at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, according to officials.

The downtown parade was disrupted around 10:10 a.m. Monday after shots were fired. Witnesses reported seeing heavy police presence and fire vehicles and some said they saw multiple people running from the parade.

At a news conference Monday afternoon, Highland Park Police Commander Chris O’Neill said the gunman, who is still on the loose and is considered armed and dangerous, is described as a white male, 18 to 20 years old, long black hair, small build and was wearing a white or blue T-shirt. He said a rifle was recovered on the scene.

Police addressed rumors that were circulating throughout social media and said there is no indication that the gunman was barricaded or had hostages.

Police said it did appear that the gunman was shooting from a roof, but did not confirm the location.

HIGHLAND PARK, IL – JULY 04: Chairs and blankets are left abandoned after a shooting at a Fourth of July parade on July 4, 2022 in Highland Park, Illinois. Reports indicate at least five people were killed and 19 injured in the mass shooting. (Photo by Jim Vondruska/Getty Images)

Seven law enforcement agencies, including state police and the Lake County Sherriff’s Office, are assisting with the active shooter response.

The public in the surrounding area is being urged to shelter in place and to avoid the downtown area.

“This morning at 10:14 our community was terrorized by an act of violence that has shaken us to our core,” Mayor Nancy Rotering said. “Our hearts go out to the families of the victims during this devasting time.”

Officials said Fourth Fest, scheduled to start at noon, has been canceled. Metra service near the area has been suspended. Several surrounding suburbs have canceled their Fourth of July celebrations in response to the shooting.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker said in a tweet that he is “closely monitoring the situation in Highland Park.”

Anyone with any information, or anyone with video, is urged to call Highland Park police at 847-432-7730.

The Highland Park reunification center is at 1677 Old Deerfield Road. The site is working with anyone looking for any children who ran away or are missing.

WATCH: Witness describes chaos as shooting took place during parade