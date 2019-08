The Minot Police Department is asking for assistance in locating a runaway Minot teenager.

Jericho Crissler, 17, was last seen in NW Minot on Monday, Aug. 26 at 10:40 a.m.

He is described as a Native American male, approximately 6 feet tall and 150 pounds.

If you have any information of Crissler’s whereabouts, contact the Minot Police Department at 701-852-0111.