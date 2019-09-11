Police searching for wanted fugitive

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Divide County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help locating a wanted fugitive.

Brandon Starnes, 35, is wanted out of Montana for violating probation.
Officers attempted to serve him a warrant Monday at an area Elementary School, but he fled on foot.

He is described as a Native American/Polynesian Male.
He is 6-foot-tall, around 190 pounds, with dark hair and brown eyes.
He has a mustache and goatee.

He’s known to have connections in the Minot, Williston and Fargo areas.
Authorities say he is not believed to be a threat, but he does have an extensive criminal history, including drug and narcotic offenses, theft of a motor vehicle and other fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement, among others.

Formal charges are now pending in Divide County.
Attempts to arrest Starnes did result in a soft lockdown at the school.

He’s been evading officers since Monday.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Can Man Stop A Hurricane? Some Seem To Think So

Thumbnail for the video titled "Can Man Stop A Hurricane? Some Seem To Think So"

Amber's Wednesday Morning One Minute Forecast 9-11

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning One Minute Forecast 9-11"

The Soaking Rain Arrives Today

Thumbnail for the video titled "The Soaking Rain Arrives Today"

Cowgirls for a Cure

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cowgirls for a Cure"

High School Volleyball Sept. 10

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Volleyball Sept. 10"

Boys High School Soccer Sept. 10

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys High School Soccer Sept. 10"

Century vs Legacy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century vs Legacy"

Bond Fails

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bond Fails"

Pulmonary Fibrosis

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pulmonary Fibrosis"

Sober Living Home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sober Living Home"

Safety Tour

Thumbnail for the video titled "Safety Tour"

Robotics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robotics"

Pay at the Pump

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pay at the Pump"

Tuesday, September 10th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, September 10th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Dane Carlson

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dane Carlson"

Century Boys Soccer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century Boys Soccer"

Bismarck State Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck State Volleyball"

Disaster Relief

Thumbnail for the video titled "Disaster Relief"

Healthcare Fraud

Thumbnail for the video titled "Healthcare Fraud"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"
More Video

Don't Miss