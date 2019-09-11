Police searching for wanted fugitive

Divide County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help locating a wanted fugitive.

Brandon Starnes, 35, is wanted out of Montana for violating probation.

Officers attempted to serve him a warrant Monday at an area Elementary School, but he fled on foot.

He is described as a Native American/Polynesian Male.

He is 6-foot-tall, around 190 pounds, with dark hair and brown eyes.

He has a mustache and goatee.

He’s known to have connections in the Minot, Williston and Fargo areas.

Authorities say he is not believed to be a threat, but he does have an extensive criminal history, including drug and narcotic offenses, theft of a motor vehicle and other fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement, among others.

Formal charges are now pending in Divide County.

Attempts to arrest Starnes did result in a soft lockdown at the school.

He’s been evading officers since Monday.