WILLISTON, ND (KXNET) — In the wake of a string of crimes coming out of Williston in the past few months, police have created a new crime prevention strategy that they hope will better keep the community of Williston safe: The Safe Williston Project.

According to the Williston Police Department, the Safe Williston Project will proactively partner with residents and businesses in the area that voluntarily register the locations of their video surveillance systems.

Registering for the program will allow law enforcement to more easily identify the locations of video surveillance systems and enlist the assistance of the community to help obtain video evidence.

Police emphasized those who register for the program are kept confidential, known only to members of the police. Also, law enforcement will not have access to the cameras that are registered, they will simply be aware that a video surveillance system exists when they are investigating a crime.

The ultimate goal of the program is the creation of an internal crime mapping tool that will allow law enforcement to locate any registered camera system in the vicinity of an investigation, and then contact any camera owners near the location and request video footage to aid them.

For any Williston residents willing to join the program and help keep Williston safe, you can register at their website here.

If anyone has additional questions about the Safe Williston Program through the Williston Police

Department, contact Administrative Lieutenant Dustin Celander at (701) 577 1212 Ext. 3320 or by email at celander@ci.williston.nd.us.