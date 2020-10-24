Biden campaign launches ‘TrumpCovidPlan.com’ — a site that reads ‘Not Found’

Politics

by: Russell Falcon

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Several times during this week’s debate, Joe Biden pointed to Pres. Donald Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S. as a mishandling, even saying that the President had no plan.

On Friday, Biden revealed a new site called TrumpCovidPlan.com, featuring a photo of Trump and a promise: “You’ve never seen a plan like it.”

However, when users click on the site, they’re redirected to a blank error message: “Not Found.”

“The Trump plan to defeat the Coronavirus and reopen safely does not exist,” the site reads.

During Thursday’s debate, Trump defended his administration’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, as numbers of new cases of the virus surge across the country.

“It will go away,” said Trump. “We’re rounding the turn. We’re rounding the corner. It’s going away.”

Trump said that Americans were learning to “live with it,” to which Biden responded that, “People are learning to die with it.”

As of this week, the U.S. is averaging 60,000 cases of COVID-19 daily.

