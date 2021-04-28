Bill helps medical marijuana patients receive care without delay

Caregivers being able to administer medical marijuana to patients has become easier with the recent passage of a bill.

House Bill 1213 eliminates the background check and $50 fee caregivers had to go through in the past.

Legislators drafted the bill to make sure there is no delay in a patient receiving treatment.

“In the scenario that say the caregiver dies, they need to try to get somebody in place as quick as possible. Usually what hangs up that timeline from that time you have to submit your application to the time that you’re awarded that caregiver designation is the background check,” said Rep. Matthew Ruby.

The caregiver has to be at least 21 years old.

The bill was signed by the governor and is already in effect.