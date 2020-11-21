‘Dom Perignon’ trends on Twitter after Michigan GOP leaders seen drinking $495 champagne at Trump hotel

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KXAN) — A round of drinks between several Michigan Republican leaders after a meeting with Pres. Donald Trump is raising eyebrows — and drawing criticism — on Saturday.

“Dom Pérignon” trended on Twitter Saturday morning after photos of House Speaker Lee Chatfield, Sen. Mike Shirkey and State Rep. Jim Lilly chatting in the lobby of the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C. surfaced online.

The legislators’ drink of choice — a $500 bottle of Dom Pérignon champagne — in addition to their visible lack of face coverings, are now under fire.

The meeting came after Shirkey and Chatfield met with Pres. Donald Trump after he summoned them to discuss the 2020 Presidential Election results — which many see as an attempt to change its outcome.

Many nationwide, and in the state of Michigan, pointed to the seeming poor timing of the high-dollar celebration, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues sweeping across the nation — leaving millions out of work.

Zack Pohl, the Deputy Chief of Staff for Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer condemned the drink choice, saying: “Close your eyes and try to imagine the reaction if someone photographed Gov. Whitmer in a Washington DC hotel bar, with a $500 bottle of Dom Pérignon, without a mask, on the day Michigan had nearly 10,000 new cases of COVID-19 and 53 deaths.”

Close your eyes and try to imagine the reaction if someone photographed Gov. Whitmer in a Washington DC hotel bar, with a $500 bottle of Dom Pérignon, without a mask, on the day Michigan had nearly 10,000 new cases of COVID-19 and 53 deaths. — Zack Pohl (@ZackPohl) November 21, 2020

Meanwhile, Mitchell Rivard, Chief of Staff for Michigan Rep. Dan Kildee said Chatfield and Lilly were openly disregarding CDC guidelines and also asked, “Who paid for their hotel rooms, travel & bar tab?”

Michigan Democrats posed three questions on Twitter Saturday morning.

Three questions for @LeeChatfield and @SenMikeShirkey:



1. Who funded the Dom Pérignon fueled vacation while Michigan reported almost 10k new cases of COVID-19? — Michigan Democrats (@MichiganDems) November 21, 2020

3. Will you denounce Laura Cox and Ronna McDaniel's request that the Michigan Board of Canvassers break the law by not certifying the election results on Monday, November 23? — Michigan Democrats (@MichiganDems) November 21, 2020

Meanwhile, others weighed in via Twitter.

Two different Americas.



LEFT: Americans on food lines in Texas.

RIGHT: Michigan legislators at Trump Hotel drinking Dom Perignon pic.twitter.com/cSVoU5WyAY — JeremyNewberger (@jeremynewberger) November 21, 2020

People in #Michigan are getting sick and dying at record rates from #COVID19, the legislature isn't doing anything about it, and our reps are drinking Dom Perignon at Trump hotel in DC after meeting with @realDonaldTrump. Truly disgusting. https://t.co/iapw9mW2t9 — Dr. Rob Davidson #WearAMask (@DrRobDavidson) November 21, 2020

Dom Pérignon is a brand of vintage champagne made by the Moët & Chandon company.