Douglas Bahr announces candidacy for South Central District Court seat

TAMPA, FL – OCTOBER 22: Voting booths are setup at the Yuengling center on the campus of University of South Florida as workers prepare to open the doors to early voters on October 22, 2018 in Tampa, Florida. Florida voters head to the polls to cast their early ballots in the race for the Senate as well as the Governors seats. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Judge Douglas Bahr today announced his campaign for election to an unexpired 2-year term as South Central District Court Judge.

Bahr was appointed by Governor Doug Burgum to the District Court bench in August 2018 to fill a seat vacated by Judge Sonna Anderson when she retired that year. Bahr is now making his first bid for election to that seat.

Prior to his 2018 appointment, Judge Bahr practiced law in both private practice and for the state of North Dakota. He spent 25 years serving the state as North Dakota Solicitor General and as an Assistant Attorney General.

“Throughout my career, I have worked to make our state a better place to live and to raise a family,” Bahr said. “I was honored to receive the appointment from Governor Burgum to continue those efforts in a new capacity for both Bismarck and the region.”

Judge Bahr and his wife Laura have lived in Bismarck for over 28 years and raised six children.

The South Central Judicial District covers Burleigh, Emmons, Grant, McLean, Mercer, Morton, Oliver, Sheridan and Sioux counties.

