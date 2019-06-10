Group of Women Recieve Humanitarian Award for Work at the U.S. Border

Nexstar (DC)– Three human rights groups from Texas were honored this week with the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Award, for their work helping migrant families stuck on the border.

Washington correspondent Alexandra Limon reports, the groups do everything from providing food, to giving legal assistance to asylum seekers affected by changes in U.S. Immigration Policy.

They call themselves “The Angry Tias and Abuelas”. They came together spontaneously last summer when a group of women from south Texas saw a need to help immigrants and asylum seekers.

Angry Tias and Abuelas member Joyce Hamilton says, “When we first saw them on the bridges a year ago south of McAllen, sleeping for five nights with their babies, we felt angry.

Hamilton says since, they’ve channeled their anger over US immigration policies into action, sometimes providing food and blankets to migrants trapped on bridges, in shelters, or unceremoniously dropped off by buses in cities they’ve never been to.

Hamilton explains, “So we have families who are just trying to save their lives, and we feel that we need to do something about that.”

Other times the group helps to explain basic legal rights to asylum seekers.

For their work at the border The Angry Tias and Abuelas, and two other groups, The Detained Migrant Solidarity Committee, and La Union del Pueblo Entero, or “Lupe”, were all honored with the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Award.

Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Award President Kerry Kennedy says, “You are creating a more just and peaceful world.”

The members of The Angry Tias and Abuelas say they’re humbled to receive the award and say the what they see on the border daily is quite different than the political rhetoric they hear from Washington.

Another group member, Elizabeth Cabazos adds, “It’s not a choice. We always say like what a difficult choice.”

Cabazos says it’s clear to her why migrants make the dangerous trek to US along with their children.

She adds, “And honestly from listening to the stories, there really is no choice. It’s flee or die.”