Live: Pres. Trump, Biden to campaign across the Midwest Friday

by: Sydney Kalich

Posted: / Updated:

MADISON, Wis. (NewsNation Now) — President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden are scheduled to appeal to voters at campaign events across the Midwest Friday.

More than 80 million Americans have cast ballots in the U.S. presidential election, according to a tally on Thursday from the U.S. Elections Project at the University of Florida, setting the stage for the highest participation rate in over a century.

Trump is scheduled to speak at rallies in Michigan, Wisconsin and Minnesota Friday. Biden is set to hold campaign events in Minnesota, Wisconsin and Iowa.

NewsNation will live stream both Trump and Biden’s events from Wisconsin. Trump will attend a rally in Green Bay Friday afternoon and Biden will deliver remarks on voting in Milwaukee Friday evening.

NewsNation will have a recap of all the campaign events Friday night at 8/7c. Use the WGN America channel finder to tune in.

