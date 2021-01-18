North Dakota lawmaker sorry for mass email of QAnon video

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A Republican state representative from North Dakota is apologizing for sending a video from the QAnon movement to all state lawmakers over the weekend.

Rep. Terry Jones says he mistakenly thought it was a message from President Donald Trump.

Jones, of New Town, tells The Bismarck Tribune he forwarded the compilation of Trump speeches and rallies because  he “thought it was good information.”

He planned on Monday to send out another video, but only to Republicans because he angered Democrats with the mass email.

QAnon followers believe that the government is secretly controlled by a cabal of Satan-worshiping pedophile cannibals.

