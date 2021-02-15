North Dakota lawmakers call on President Biden to reconsider energy policies

North Dakota lawmakers are asking the federal government to reconsider policies toward the energy industry.

Two resolutions passed on Monday.

House Resolution 3027 urges President Joe Biden to continue oil development on federal land, and House Resolution 3025 asks the federal government to refrain from enacting policies that will affect the reliability and affordability of electric power.

The resolutions follow executive actions taken by Biden in his first days in office.

“By supporting this resolution, North Dakota legislature petitions the federal government to increase its partnership for the state of North Dakota, an industry to develop technological solutions to enable the continuation of lignite based energy electric generation,” said Minot Republican Rep. Matthew Ruby.

“Regardless of the district you come from this has a very far-reaching impact. Not only on our jobs but every aspect of our lives, from school to hospitals to nursing homes,” said Watford City Republican Rep. Denton Zubke.

The North Dakota Petroleum Council, which testified in support of the legislation, says that oil and gas revenue made up more than 50 percent of the state’s total tax revenue in the last three years.