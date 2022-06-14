KX News is Your Local Election Headquarters, so to make the State Senate and State Representative election results (of our coverage area) easy to find, we’ve compiled them below in one place.

All results come from the Secretary of State’s Election Results Portal. These results are considered unofficial until the State Canvassing Board meets to certify them or order a recount, no later than 17 days after the election.

This story will be continuously updated once results begin coming in. Check back for the latest.

State Senators

District 1 Republican:

Brad Bekkedahl Votes: 791 Percentage: 98.75%



Write-in Votes: 10 Percentages: 1.25%



District 7 Republican:

Michelle Axtman ✔ Votes: 1,630 Percentage: 98.97%



Write-in Votes: 17 Percentage: 1.03%



District 7 Democrat:

Write-in Votes: 15 Percentage: 100%



District 8 Republican (unexpired two-year term):

Jeffery J Magrum Votes: 1,508 Percentage: 57.10%



Dave Nehring Votes: 1,128 Percentage: 42.71%



Write-in Votes: 5 Percentage: 0.19%



District 33 Republican:

Keith Boehm Votes: 1,217 Percentage: 66.58%



Jessica Unruh Bell Votes: 599 Percentage: 32.77%



Write-in Votes: 12 Percentage: 0.66%



District 35 Republican:

Sean Cleary ✔ Votes: 1,295 Percentage: 69.96%



Ryan Eckroth Votes: 562 Percentage: 30.23%



Write-in Votes: 2 Percentage: 0.11%



District 37 Republican:

Dean Rummel ✔ Votes: 871 Percentage: 99.66%



Write-in Votes: 3 Percentages: 0.34%



District 47 Republican:

Mike Dwyer ✔ Votes: 2,066 Percentage: 99.52%



Write-in Votes: 10 Percentage: 0.48%



State Representatives

District 1 Republican:

(voting for two)

Patrick Hatlestad Votes: 671 Percentage: 48.38%



David Richter Votes: 706 Percentage: 50.90%



Write-in Votes: 10 Percentages: 0.72%



District 3 Republican:

(voting for two)

Jeff Hoverson ✔ Votes: 617 Percentage: 30.48%



Roscoe Streyle Votes: 616 Percentage: 30.43%



Lori VanWinkle ✔ Votes: 788 Percentage: 38.93%



Write-in Votes: 3 Percentage: 0.15%



District 3 Democrat:

(voting for two)

Joseph A Nesdahl Votes: 233 Percentage: 98.73%



Write-in Votes: 3 Percentage: 1.27%



District 5 Republican:

(voting for two)

Jay Fisher ✔ Votes: 1,221 Percentage: 50.54%



Scott Louser ✔ Votes: 1,184 Percentage: 49.01%



Write-in Votes: 11 Percentage: 0.46%



District 7 Republican:

(voting for two)

Jason Dockter ✔ Votes: 1,201 Percentage: 36.85%



Matthew Heilman ✔ Votes: 1,130 Percentage: 34.67%



Retha Mattern Votes: 921 Percentage: 22.26%



Write-in Votes: 7 Percentage: 0.21%



District 8 Republican (unexpired two-year term):

(voting for two)

Mike Berg Votes: 1,115 Percentage: 22.84%



Scott McCarthy Votes: 912 Percentage: 18.68%



SuAnn Olson Votes: 1,487 Percentage: 30.47%



Brandon Prichard Votes: 1,367 Percentage: 28.01%



District 33 Republican:

(voting for two)

Jeff Delzer Votes: 991 Percentage: 27.11%



Anna Novak Votes: 644 Percentage: 17.61%



Mark L Pierce Votes: 521 Percentage: 14.25%



Bill Tveit Votes: 988 Percentage: 27.02%



Andrew Zachmeier Votes: 482 Percentage: 13.18%



Write-in Votes: 30 Percentage: 0.84%



District 35 Republican

(voting for two)

Bob Martinson ✔ Votes: 1,458 Percentage: 51.52%



Karen Karls ✔ Votes: 1,360 Percentage: 48.06%



Write-in Votes: 12 Percentage 0.42%



District 35 Democrat:

(voting for two)

Don Morrison Votes: 501 Percentage: 49.80%



Kris Mount Votes: 502 Percentage: 49.90%



Write-in Votes: 3 Percentage: 0.30%



District 37 Republican:

(voting for two)

Mike Lefor ✔ Votes: 815 Percentage: 52.31%



Vicky Steiner ✔ Votes: 735 Percentage: 47.18%



Write-in Votes: 8 Percentages: 0.51%



District 47 Republican:

(voting for two)

Lawrence R (Larry) Klemin ✔ Votes: 1,505 Percentage: 35.87%



Michael Motschenbacher ✔ Votes: 1,469 Percentage: 35.01%



Kevin Strege Votes: 870 Percentage: 20.73%



Dean R Summers Votes: 346 Percentage: 8.25%

