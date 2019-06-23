President Trump Delays Operation to Deport Thousands of Undocumented Immigrants

AP– Earlier this week, President Trump tweeted that an operation to deport undocumented immigrants was upcoming.

He said US Immigration and Customs Enforcement Officers would begin to remove “millions” of people.

He announced a two-week delay in a tweet this afternoon.

The Associated Press reports, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called the President and asked him to call off planned raids to deport illegal immigrants.

The California Democrat spoke with Trump on Friday night, according to a person familiar with the situation who had to remain anonymous.

The President says he is going to delay the roundups targeting more than 2,000 undocumented immigrants, for two weeks to give lawmakers time to discuss border solutions.

Three administration officials told The Associated Press the operation had been canceled because details had leaked in the media and officer safety could be jeopardized.

The officials were not authorized to speak publicly on the operation and spoke anonymously.

The original operation was expected to begin Sunday and would have targeted people with final orders of removal, including families whose immigration cases had been fast-tracked by judges.